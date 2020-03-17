Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,224 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 352,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

