FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP)

PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by FinnCap in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PCI- PAL stock opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.27. PCI- PAL has a one year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 47 ($0.62).

PCI- PAL Company Profile

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

