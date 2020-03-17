FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Cambridge Cognition stock opened at GBX 21.74 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.11. Cambridge Cognition has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 77.50 ($1.02).

Get Cambridge Cognition alerts:

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases I-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.