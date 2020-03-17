FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG)

Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:XSG opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.68. Xeros Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.64 ($0.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03.

Get Xeros Technology Group alerts:

About Xeros Technology Group

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xeros Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeros Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.