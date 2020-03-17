FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target Cut to $15.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information security company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FEYE. Barclays decreased their target price on FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

Shares of FEYE traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 2,530,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,594. FireEye has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FireEye by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in FireEye by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FireEye by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,093 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in FireEye by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in FireEye by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

