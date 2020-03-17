First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 113.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,172,000 after acquiring an additional 651,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,483,000 after buying an additional 99,959 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,106,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,505,000 after buying an additional 171,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,510,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 662,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,657,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

FAF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,918. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.