First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Buys $33,440.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $33,440.00.

BUSE stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $967.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Busey by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 52,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Busey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Busey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,716 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

