First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,218,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $32,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.54. 695,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $979.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

