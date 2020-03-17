First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,400 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

