First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

NYSE FRC traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.08. 16,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,543. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

