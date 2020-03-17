First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,727 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in First Republic Bank by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.79.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

