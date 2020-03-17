First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,162 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

