FirstBlood (1ST) Price Reaches $0.0408 on Major Exchanges

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $1,957.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, ZB.COM and Gatecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.02220792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 351.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00191183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00036884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OKEx, Liqui, HitBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

