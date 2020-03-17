FirstEnergy Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

FirstEnergy has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.30.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.