Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Floor & Decor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of FND stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.58. 197,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,065. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

