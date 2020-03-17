Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Flowserve alerts:

NYSE FLS traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 92,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,962. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $50,200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 830.9% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,474,000 after acquiring an additional 80,599 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $4,909,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.