Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

