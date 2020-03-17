Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%.

NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

