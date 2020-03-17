FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

