Fourthstone LLC Takes Position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. Independent Bank Group makes up about 2.0% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.09% of Independent Bank Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth about $558,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 272.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 312,164 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 152.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 46,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,681. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Independent Bank Group Inc has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $63.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBTX. Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.93 per share, for a total transaction of $120,846.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,300.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Fair bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $732,925 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

