Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Holdings Trimmed by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,697 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $6,736,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 25.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,573.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FOXF stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,720. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.82. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $185.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

