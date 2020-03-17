Frank Addante Sells 25,000 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Stock

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,487.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Addante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $292,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $259,750.00.

NYSE:RUBI traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,872. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $321.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 100,305 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in The Rubicon Project by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 339,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 119,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Rubicon Project by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

RUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

