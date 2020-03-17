Franz Fehrenbach Acquires 1,400 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Stock

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.88. 4,955,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,733. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The company has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

