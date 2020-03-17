Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Stake Reduced by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 24,377 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after buying an additional 15,628,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $80,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,921 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,317,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $18,259,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $19,919,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.