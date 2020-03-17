Freicoin (FRC) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $103,699.48 and approximately $34.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Freicoin

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,937,036 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

