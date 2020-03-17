Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Freshpet worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Freshpet by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Freshpet stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. Freshpet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $81.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -745.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.