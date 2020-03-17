Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Major Shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp Buys 192,374 Shares

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 192,374 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $1,729,442.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 25,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $301,250.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 21,644 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $265,571.88.

Shares of Front Yard Residential stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 1,444,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,263. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 26.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.78 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RESI. ValuEngine downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 0.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

