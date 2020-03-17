FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTSI. Morgan Stanley lowered FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FTS International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.28.

Get FTS International alerts:

FTSI stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.02. FTS International has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $12.37.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.87 million. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. On average, analysts forecast that FTS International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTS International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FTS International by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.