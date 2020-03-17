FTX Token (FTT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.44 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00039184 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a total market cap of $198.28 million and approximately $12.44 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.04074415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00066201 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018607 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004036 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,086,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,214,322 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.