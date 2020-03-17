FujiCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, FujiCoin has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $136,759.25 and $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,259.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.02191336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.43 or 0.03430685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00647597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00681978 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00085979 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00025089 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00470683 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018606 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,615,182,450 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

