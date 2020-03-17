Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) versus Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) Critical Contrast

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Peak Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Peak Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Full House Resorts and Peak Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts -3.10% -8.78% -2.52% Peak Resorts 0.59% 1.74% 0.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Full House Resorts and Peak Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts $165.43 million 0.13 -$5.82 million ($0.22) -3.50 Peak Resorts $184.43 million 0.91 $8.92 million $0.45 24.44

Peak Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Full House Resorts. Full House Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peak Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Full House Resorts has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Resorts has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Full House Resorts and Peak Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00 Peak Resorts 0 2 0 0 2.00

Peak Resorts has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.18%. Given Peak Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peak Resorts is more favorable than Full House Resorts.

Summary

Peak Resorts beats Full House Resorts on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has gaming space, 36 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 1 steakhouse and 4 casual dining outlets. In addition, the company owns and operates the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has 917 slot machines and 25 table games; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; a 56-space RV park; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns and operates the Stockman's Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has 225 slot machines and 4 table games, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop, and approximately 300 surface parking spaces; and the Grand Lodge Casino that has 270 slot machines and 17 table games, which is integrated into the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities. The company also offers non-winter attractions, such as golf, roller coasters, swimming, summer concerts, and zip rides. It operates 14 ski resorts primarily located in the Northeast and Midwest. Peak Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wildwood, Missouri.

