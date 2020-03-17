Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.0442

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $396,362.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00033143 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00108740 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,217.42 or 0.99500432 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00084259 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000761 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000186 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000387 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,893,590 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

