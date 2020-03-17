Fusion (FSN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.00 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Fusion has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $18.00 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusion has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001949 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Bibox, Cobinhood and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000134 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,243.70 or 0.99571292 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

