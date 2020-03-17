FuzeX Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a market cap of $290,460.30 and approximately $48.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including COSS, CPDAX, CoinBene and Allbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 303.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.02225270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00192369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00034852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, IDEX, COSS, HitBTC, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Allbit, Token Store, Livecoin and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

