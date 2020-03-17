FuzzBalls 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $49.00 (FUZZ)

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded down 52% against the dollar. One FuzzBalls coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. FuzzBalls has a market capitalization of $9,684.87 and $49.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FuzzBalls alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00641018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010108 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000266 BTC.

FuzzBalls Coin Profile

FuzzBalls (FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner. The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm.

FuzzBalls Coin Trading

FuzzBalls can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzzBalls should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzzBalls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzzBalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzzBalls and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.