Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,261 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 4.37% of Gaia worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gaia by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 1,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $89.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.19. Gaia Inc has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Gaia had a negative net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaia Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

