Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.19.

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a current ratio of 22.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.65. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 32.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

