GAMB (GMB) Market Capitalization Hits $328,683.53

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. GAMB has a total market cap of $328,683.53 and $49,890.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00066716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.03987905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.