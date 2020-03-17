Game.com (GTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Game.com token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Gate.io, Bibox and HADAX. Game.com has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00067336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.93 or 0.04063488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. The official website for Game.com is game.com.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

