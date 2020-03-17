Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,000 ($13.15). Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GYS. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Gamesys Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) price objective on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of LON:GYS opened at GBX 534.70 ($7.03) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 700.86. Gamesys Group has a 1-year low of GBX 568 ($7.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 842 ($11.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $581.03 million and a P/E ratio of 21.30.

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

