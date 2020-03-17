Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GAMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,332.50 ($17.53).

Shares of GAMA traded up GBX 40 ($0.53) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The company had a trading volume of 68,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,573. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 924 ($12.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,495 ($19.67). The stock has a market cap of $957.37 million and a PE ratio of 28.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,290.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,226.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

In other news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 23,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £326,841.68 ($429,941.70). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,726,038.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

