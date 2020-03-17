GAPS (GAP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.13 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.64 or 0.00109309 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a total market cap of $56.42 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000820 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,139.07 or 0.99573178 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00084821 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000718 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000162 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain.

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

