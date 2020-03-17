Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) is Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,044 shares during the period. Gardner Denver makes up approximately 8.4% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Gardner Denver worth $126,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gardner Denver by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,336,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,780 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,459,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,614,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,373,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,274,000 after buying an additional 477,040 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 40.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,222,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,167,000 after buying an additional 1,216,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,445,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE:GDI remained flat at $$32.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.39. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

