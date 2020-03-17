Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

OGZPY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. 1,033,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,430. Gazprom PAO has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

