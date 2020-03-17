GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €21.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €21.00 ($24.42) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.84 ($31.21).

Shares of ETR G1A traded down €0.90 ($1.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €17.50 ($20.35). The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.35 and its 200-day moving average is €27.12. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.47. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €17.55 ($20.41) and a 52 week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

