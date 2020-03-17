GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €27.00 ($31.40) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.84 ($31.21).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A stock traded down €0.90 ($1.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €17.50 ($20.35). 1,132,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.12. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €17.55 ($20.41) and a 52 week high of €30.32 ($35.26).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.