GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €28.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €28.00 ($32.56) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.84 ($31.21).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.90 ($1.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €17.50 ($20.35). 1,132,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.12. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €17.55 ($20.41) and a fifty-two week high of €30.32 ($35.26).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

