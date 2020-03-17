Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00019031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and Bibox. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $19.99 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018663 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 403.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.02229583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00192796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035396 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,596,557 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.