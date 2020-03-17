General Attention Currency (XAC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. General Attention Currency has a market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $2.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, General Attention Currency has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar. One General Attention Currency token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00017370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, STEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.02220792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 351.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00191183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00036884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

General Attention Currency Token Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io. General Attention Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@amark_io. The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark. General Attention Currency’s official website is amark.io.

General Attention Currency Token Trading

General Attention Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, STEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade General Attention Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy General Attention Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

