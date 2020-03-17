General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. 3,368,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,915,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,668,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 500.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

